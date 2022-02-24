ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US troops moving to help process evacuees from Ukraine

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpQ4I_0eNxlMfU00

U.S. troops temporarily stationed along NATO’s eastern flank are preparing to help process evacuees crossing from Ukraine into Poland and Romania, a military official told The Hill.

The official said that temporary safe havens have been established in both nations to help process those fleeing the Russian invasion and to provide a temporary place to stay and receive food and basic necessities until they can go to other locations.

The centers in Poland were first reported by The New York Times.

Experts have warned that Moscow's military action in Ukraine could cause a refugee crisis, with millions of people expected to try to leave the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on late Thursday announced a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, a move which Ukraine and the West quickly denounced as an invasion.

The U.S. has sent 4,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland and has repositioned approximately 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania.

On Monday, President Biden ordered the additional movement of U.S. forces currently stationed in Europe to the Baltic region.

The Biden administration has been clear that no U.S. troops would directly enter Ukraine and that these troops were simply to assure NATO allies.

Three of the safe havens are in Poland and can hold upward of 4,000 people, and one in Romania can hold up to 500 people. There are tentative plans to set up additional sites, the official said.

American citizens haven’t arrived at those safe havens, and the official said they don’t expect any to come for maybe another two days.

Kirk Somerville
1d ago

I was wondering how long it would take before this administration would fly have half of Ukraine flying in to the u.s..why not Americans don't mind supporting another 2 million people..we never wanted to retire anyways. I know there flying them to 2 countries over there..but this is only just starting just like we flew in more afghans that we did Americans in Afghanistan & left 1000 Americans behind after joe said we won't leave any Americans behind

2
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
