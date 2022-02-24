US troops moving to help process evacuees from Ukraine

U.S. troops temporarily stationed along NATO’s eastern flank are preparing to help process evacuees crossing from Ukraine into Poland and Romania, a military official told The Hill.

The official said that temporary safe havens have been established in both nations to help process those fleeing the Russian invasion and to provide a temporary place to stay and receive food and basic necessities until they can go to other locations.

The centers in Poland were first reported by The New York Times.

Experts have warned that Moscow's military action in Ukraine could cause a refugee crisis, with millions of people expected to try to leave the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on late Thursday announced a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, a move which Ukraine and the West quickly denounced as an invasion.

The U.S. has sent 4,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland and has repositioned approximately 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania.

On Monday, President Biden ordered the additional movement of U.S. forces currently stationed in Europe to the Baltic region.

The Biden administration has been clear that no U.S. troops would directly enter Ukraine and that these troops were simply to assure NATO allies.

Three of the safe havens are in Poland and can hold upward of 4,000 people, and one in Romania can hold up to 500 people. There are tentative plans to set up additional sites, the official said.

American citizens haven’t arrived at those safe havens, and the official said they don’t expect any to come for maybe another two days.