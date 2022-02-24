ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Senate Republicans unveil tax rebate proposal

By Associated Press
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QitJt_0eNxlBxV00

Senate Republicans have unveiled a tax-relief proposal that would deliver income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers. It's the latest proposal aimed at easing the burden from rising consumer prices.

The legislation would provide state income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household.

The proposal was quickly advanced by the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee Thursday. The bill goes to the full Senate next.

Last week, Gov. Beshear endorsed legislation to temporarily cut the state sales tax rate to take some of the sting out of rising inflation fueling higher consumer prices.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Senate#Rebates#Senate Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy