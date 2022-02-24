Meridian approves development for 61 residential units

The Meridian City Council approved the annexation, preliminary plat and conditional use permit for the Lennon Pointe Community. The development is planned to have 61 residential units — 34 single-family lots, nine townhome lots and 18 multi-family units.

The community is located at the corner of North Linder and West Ustick roads, just west of Settlers Park. Part of the development will be commercial.

“It’s been a long road, about two years and multiple design concepts,” said Andrew Wheeler with DG Group Architecture. “This definitely supports the goals of the city of Meridian in bringing more housing, which we desperately need.”

The council added modifications, including mature landscaping behind the commercial area and in the northeast corner of the site. The council also added a condition that access off of Linder Road be constructed to encourage right-in, right-out only.

City staff said at the meeting this is at least the third applicant that had discussed the site with the city.

“We feel that we’ve come to a solution that meets the city’s needs for housing, provides a connected mixed-use community and is going to be beneficial for all,” Wheeler said.

Councilmember Liz Strader voiced concerns about the height of a three-story building near single-family homes. Wheeler said they had already lowered the height of the building.

“With a site on a hard corner, if you will, I think there is a level of density that I think is appropriate,” Wheeler said. “How do you seamlessly tie into that? I guess, that’s always the challenge.”