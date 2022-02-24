ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'You can't stay home in your pajamas all day!': NYC Mayor Eric Adams says workers must get back to the office because work-from-home policies aren't economically sustainable for the Big Apple and New Yorkers need to 'cross-pollinate ideas and interact'

By Adam Manno For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Mayor Eric Adams is urging New Yorkers to get off Zoom and return to the office, calling the move 'crucial' to the city's culture and economy as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stabilize from an early-January peak.

Adams, 61, says the current work-from-home policies at major companies across the Big Apple are unsustainable and will disproportionately impact low-income workers whose jobs can't be done remotely.

'In order for our economic - financial ecosystem, I should say - to function, we have to have human interaction,' Adams said at an economic development event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Wednesday, according to Insider.

'It can't be done from home. And if we do that, then we're going to greatly impact low wage workers.'

He added: 'You can't stay home in your pajamas all day.'

Adams has chided major companies for extending their work-from-home policies during the Omicron surge since he took office at the start of the year.

Just 28 percent of workers are going into the office in the New York metro area, according to the Washington Post.

Vaccinated workers at Citigroup have been allowed to return to the office at least twice a week since September as part of a 'flexible, hybrid work model,' the company says.

Citigroup workers in the NYC region were asked to get ready to return to the office last week, the Post reports, while Wells Fargo said it was planning to bring workers back in mid-March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbvBX_0eNxl7Vq00
NYC Mayor Eric Adams called on New Yorkers to return to the office at an event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Wednesday, saying, 'You can't stay home in your pajamas all day'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3HYH_0eNxl7Vq00
Coronavirus case counts in the Big Apple have stabilized after the more contagious Omicron variant swept through the city in December and January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRJJz_0eNxl7Vq00
Cases throughout the US have also gone down from their pandemic peak in mid-January

Wells Fargo, Goldman Sacks and JPMorgan Chase did not immediately respond to questions about their policies from DailyMail.com.

The impact of COVID 19 in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic during the first wave in the spring of 2020, has been felt in various ways. An increase in violent crime, which continues, was pinned on massive layoffs and a hobbled criminal justice system, as courts were burdened with social distancing guidelines that limited the number of hearings that could be held in a day.

At the same time, large office buildings in Manhattan sat empty as workers either worked from home or were told not to return altogether, affecting the smaller businesses around them - such as restaurants and retail stores - that relied on the steady foot traffic.

Some, including Mayor Adams, have called for an easing of COVID-19 restrictions as more data has revealed Omicron to be more contagious but not necessarily more lethal.

'We must get open, and let me tell you why,' Adams said in an appearance in Bloomberg TV last month.

'That accountant from a bank that sits in an office - it's not only him, it feeds our financial ecosystem. He goes to the cleaners and get his suits clean, he goes out to the restaurants, he brings in a business traveler, which is 70 percent of our hotel occupancy.'

On Wednesday, Adams, who was sworn in on January 1, appealed to the city's ethos as a cultural and economic hub as he decried remote work policies.

'That's not who we are as a city. You need to be out, cross-pollinating ideas, interacting with humans. It is crucial. We are social creatures, and we must socialize to get the energy we need as a city.'

The former police captain, 61, said he's met with 100 CEOs this week as part of scheduled meetings with big and small businesses, according to the Washington Post.

He said he used the meetings to persuade the companies to participate in his summer youth jobs expansion program and to get them to call their workers back to the office.

'Now is the time for us to get back,' Adams said during a press conference for his first budget presentation. 'I'm hoping within the next few weeks the CEOs map out a real plan of ‘this is when you need to come back.’”

Major financial institutions like Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo allowed their workers to work from home as the year kicked off and the more contagious Omicron variant swept across the country, setting a record number of infections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avAGd_0eNxl7Vq00
New York City went from a 7-day average of 86 hospitalizations on December 2 to 952 on January 2, before settling back down at 81 on February 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IBmA_0eNxl7Vq00
Some, including Mayor Adams, have called for an easing of COVID-19 restrictions as more data has revealed Omicron to be more contagious but not necessarily more lethal.

In New York City, the 7-day average of COVID-19 infections went from 2,717 on December 2 to 43,017 on January 2, according to data from NYC Health.

That number declined to 1,218 cases by February 13.

Similarly, the city went from a 7-day average of 86 hospitalizations on December 2 to 952 on January 2, before settling back down at 81 on February 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOv0A_0eNxl7Vq00
As of January 1, there have been 276 instances of crime in NYC's subway system - up 65 percent compared to the same period last year

Economic recovery from the pandemic is just one issue that Adams, a Democrat, is faced with after he succeeded former Mayor Bill de Blasio on January 1.

Overall crime in the city is up by 46.5 percent, according to the latest data from the New York Police Department.

Felony assaults are up 18 percent and shootings are up nearly 37 percent.

Transit crimes, including subway pushings, are up 60.8 percent from this time last year.

A six-year-old boy was threatened by a man wielding a baton after the child accidentally kicked him on the subway on Tuesday - one day after Mayor Eric Adams' plan to combat crime and homelessness on the subways went into effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXIm2_0eNxl7Vq00
A six-year-old boy riding the subway with his mother (pictured walking home) accidentally kicked another passenger on the subway, at which point the man threatened him with a baton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWWQG_0eNxl7Vq00
The suspect in the attack on a Manhattan 4 train was arrested immediately following the ordeal on Tuesday

Adams announced his plan to improve safety aboard the city's subways on Friday after hundreds of random attacks on New Yorkers, and complaints about mentally ill homeless people threatening commuters and leaving drugs paraphernalia around.

The scheme, which officially began on Monday, involves sending more police into the subways to crack down on sleeping, littering, smoking, doing drugs or hanging out in the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgRhh_0eNxl7Vq00
Photos by DailyMail.com captured vagrants passed out on the New York City subway trains and platforms on Tuesday morning - one day after Mayor Eric Adams' plan to combat crime and homelessness on the subways went into effect 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017F8O_0eNxl7Vq00
One homeless man sat slumped over his belongings in a crate while not wearing a shirt

It also includes changes that are supposed to connect more homeless people, many of whom have mentally illness, substance abuse problems or both, to mental-health services and permanent housing.

But within hours of the plan coming into effect, there were three serious attacks on the subway system; the one against the boy, a man who was attacked by a hatchet, and a woman who was slammed in the face by a metal bar.

On Tuesday, riders of the city's subway system were able to intervene and protect the child from the would-be attacker, who was later arrested.

And just the day before, Evelina Rivera, a 30-year-old chef, was struck by a homeless man wielding a metal pole on her way home from her shift.

Meanwhile, photos by DailyMail.com show vagrants were continuing to sleep on New York City subways and at platforms Tuesday morning, sprawled out on the subway seats in each of the five boroughs as they covered themselves with blankets and jackets as they tried to keep warm in the February weather.

Some appeared to be unconscious, not even moving as the subway reached its final stop and crews were cleaning the cars.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Here’s how to get Black employees to stay, despite The Great Resignation

La Toya Haynes is the director of Racial Equity at Intuit. Call it the Great Resignation, call it the “I-quit” movement, call it post-pandemic burnout — whatever we label it, employees are leaving their jobs. In November 2021 alone, 4.5 million workers quit. The Great Resignation has...
ECONOMY
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Warehouse industry targeted by Biden’s wage enforcers

The U.S. government’s minimum-wage enforcers plan to zero in on the warehouse and logistics industry, amplifying scrutiny of a sector criticized during the pandemic for its labor practices. A combination of explosive growth, low wages and the widespread use of contract staff demand greater attention be paid to how...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nyc Health#Nyc Mayor#New York City Subway#Nyc#The Big Apple#New Yorkers#Omicron#The Washington Post#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Jpmorgan Chase#Covid 19
The Guardian

‘The numbers don’t lie’: why no-tipping policies can hurt US restaurant workers

A restaurant in Bloomington, Indiana, has eliminated tipping and is instead raising hourly wages for its employees. An eatery in Portland, Oregon, replaced optional tipping with a mandatory service fee. A restaurant group in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, eliminated tips and raised their minimum wages to $16 an hour. A Texas brew-pub is touting its no-tipping policy as the main reason behind its low employee turnover.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

A petition for an $18 minimum wage is gaining signatures in California. What that means for the hourly worker

Just months after a federal $15 minimum wage failed to take shape, Californians may get the chance to vote on even higher minimum hourly pay. A measure to raise the state's minimum wage to $18 began to collect signatures in February. If the campaign, called the Living Wage Act of 2022, gets 700,000 signatures, it will be on California's November ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

The Amazon Bessemer union fight might actually last forever

The fight to unionize an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama seems like it will never end. Today, after more than a year of fighting over a union election in Bessemer, Alabama, union organizers with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union have filed more charges alleging that Amazon is once more interfering illegally with the election. Despite the fact that Amazon won the first union election by more than a 2:1 ratio last year, the new charges mean the union fight will likely continue even after the results are tallied in a second election currently underway.
BESSEMER, AL
Inc.com

The Division of Household Labor Is Still a Problem--and Employers Can Help Fix It

Household chores can put a strain on employees--especially if they're taking on more than their fair share. Gender imbalance of domestic duties is (perhaps unsurprisingly) a common issue in opposite-gender dual-career relationships, recent research from McKinsey shows. More than half of women in these relationships say they take on more household labor than their partner, even if they bring in two-thirds or more of their total household income. Same-gender dual-career couples are more likely to report an equal division of household labor, no matter who brings in the majority of the household income.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

NYC schools to allow students to drop masks outside but will STILL require children to use face coverings indoors

Children at New York City public schools will finally be able to take off masks outdoors next week, but the face coverings will still be required when inside. School Chancellor David Banks announced the move Friday amid cratering Covid cases and increasing pressure from parents and the community to do away with the controversial school mask policies.
EDUCATION
CNET

Amazon and New York Labor Group Agree to Union Election Date in March

Amazon workers at two separate warehouse locations now have a union election to vote in. The Amazon Labor Union said Wednesday it had agreed with the e-commerce giant to an election from March 25 to March 30, in person, at a Staten Island warehouse called JFK8. The election will take place as votes are tallied in a different union election in Bessemer, Alabama, on March 28. The Alabama vote is currently underway with vote-by-mail ballots.
BESSEMER, AL
blavity.com

Workers Who Quit Toxic Workplaces Need Our Support

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Over 40 million people quit their jobs last year in the face of a global pandemic, the continued spread of Covid-19 and less than $1500 in stimulus payments from the U.S. government. Worldwide, millions are questioning the ways we have been taught to think about work, wealth and success.
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy