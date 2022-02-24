ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Canada's Caisse pension fund cuts Russia exposure

By Allison Lampert
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MONTREAL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's second-biggest pension fund, Caisse de depot, said on Thursday it had sold positions in Russia and would avoid exposure as the country faces additional sanctions due to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which had C$420 billion ($327 billion) in assets at the end of 2021, said in a statement it had disposed of certain investments that were acquired before sanctions were passed.

"There's no interest in investing directly and being exposed to the strategies when it comes to Russia, that's the main principle," Charles Emond, its chief executive, told reporters.

Emond said it was difficult to eliminate exposure given the global nature of indexes and investments.

"We are very active to correct the situation, to replicate our indices internally and to leave Russia," he said.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on Thursday after Moscow mounted a mass attack by land, sea and air in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. read more

Caisse said earlier it had generated a weighted-average return of 13.5% on its depositors’ funds in 2021, compared with 10.7% for its benchmark, driven by an overall strong performance across the portfolio.

($1 = 1.2846 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Pension Fund#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#European
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

337K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy