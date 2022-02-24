ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Police looking for information on fight that broke out in Luzerne County

By Emily Silvi
 1 day ago

HAZEL TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on a fight that took place in Hazle Township.

Troopers say the fight took place on Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 in the area of North Branch court and 19th Street. The fight consisted of around 20 children, during the fight it is said that a machete was used.

One child was transported to the hospital via airlift for non-life-threatening-injuries.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information on this fight contact Trooper Lutchko 570-459-3890.

WBRE

WBRE

