DOH Highlights Guidance For Immunocompromised Patients And Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Special Populations
The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) today announced an enhanced COVID-19 tool kit for a subset of immunocompromised New Mexicans. Among the updated recommendations are increased access to treatments, continued mask wearing, and an additional booster vaccine for severely immunocompromised individuals, transplant recipients, and those in active cancer...losalamosreporter.com
