Roanoke Rapids, NC

Roanoke Rapids woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 10,000+ people

By Patrick Zarcone
 1 day ago

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids woman is behind bars Thursday after she was found with crack cocaine and enough fentanyl to kill more than 10,000 people, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFDI8_0eNxi35Z00
Virginia Smith (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Roanoke Rapids Officer T. Acree was patrolling the area of Smith Church Road and Vine Street at 12:01 a.m. Thursday when he saw a vehicle with an equipment violation, officials said.

RELATED: Woman arrested in Durham with enough fentanyl to kill 1 million people

Acree stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Virginia Smith, 36, and discovered that she was driving with a revoked license.

He continued to investigate and found 26.41 grams of fentanyl, as well as 1.48 grams of crack cocaine in her pocketbook, police said.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past use.

There are 26,000 milligrams in 26 grams, meaning Smith had enough fentanyl to kill as many as 13,000 people, according to the DEA’s estimates.

Smith was arrested and charged with trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, possession of Schedule II, equipment violation and driving while license revoked.

Smith was placed in jail under a $50,000 secured bond with a court date of March 31.

