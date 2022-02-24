What’s Our Story? Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Minnesota Presentation

Originally published Feb. 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bullets ring out, day and night. People who call the Minneapolis north side home know the sound all too well, and they tell WCCO that gang violence is the driving force. For the first time, we’re getting inside perspective from a gang member. He agreed to talk openly if we concealed his identity. We interviewed him in shadow and re-voiced his message word for word. We’ll call him “John.” “I’m from the ‘lows,’” John said. “The big gangs are the SUBs and the YNTs. Those are the biggest gangs on the north side of Minneapolis.” And John says...

