2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg underway

Start your engines because the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is officially in town from February 25-27.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the race track:

Entry Gate Hours & Locations

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Gate 1: located at 1st Avenue S. and 1st Street S.

Gate 5: located at 5th Avenue S. and 2nd Street N.

Both gates are accessible. Please see posted track crossing times .



To view a full schedule of each day, visit gpstpete.com/festival/schedule .

Please Note: For all events over race weekend, patrons will be asked to open purses, backpacks or other bags for inspection upon entry. Prohibited items, including all other items deemed a risk to staff and/or patrons’ safety by event security will not be permitted onto the event grounds.

PARKING

City parking garages

Friday: $10-all-day event rate Saturday: $15-all-day event rate Sunday: $20-all-day event rate



Park and Ride Shuttle from Tropicana Field

Park in Lots 1 and 2 at Tropicana Field for $15 (credit card only) Free shuttle service picks up passengers, who must be wearing face masks, on 16th Street and drops off passengers at Second Street S. and Fifth Avenue S.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



For updated information on parking, street closures and other transportation issues, go to the City’s website here .

General Admission

General admission DOES NOT include a reserved grandstand seat. Ticket pricing includes taxes. Tickets subject to a $10 per order processing charge. Shipping & handling charges, if required, at additional cost.

Friday

Adult: 25 Children 12 and under: $25



Saturday

Adult: $40 Children 12 and under: $25



Sunday

Adult: $55 Children 12 and under: $30



3-Day (Best Value)

Adult: $60 Children 12 and under: $35



Purchase your tickets online, by visiting gpstpete.com/tickets/pricing .

To learn more about the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, visit gpstpete.com .