ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg underway

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3t3k_0eNxhgGk00

Start your engines because the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is officially in town from February 25-27.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the race track:

Entry Gate Hours & Locations

  • Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Gate 1: located at 1st Avenue S. and 1st Street S.
  • Gate 5: located at 5th Avenue S. and 2nd Street N.

To view a full schedule of each day, visit gpstpete.com/festival/schedule .

Please Note: For all events over race weekend, patrons will be asked to open purses, backpacks or other bags for inspection upon entry. Prohibited items, including all other items deemed a risk to staff and/or patrons’ safety by event security will not be permitted onto the event grounds.

PARKING

  • City parking garages
    • Friday: $10-all-day event rate
    • Saturday: $15-all-day event rate
    • Sunday: $20-all-day event rate
  • Park and Ride Shuttle from Tropicana Field
    • Park in Lots 1 and 2 at Tropicana Field for $15 (credit card only)
    • Free shuttle service picks up passengers, who must be wearing face masks, on 16th Street and drops off passengers at Second Street S. and Fifth Avenue S.
      • Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For updated information on parking, street closures and other transportation issues, go to the City’s website here .

General Admission

General admission DOES NOT include a reserved grandstand seat. Ticket pricing includes taxes. Tickets subject to a $10 per order processing charge. Shipping & handling charges, if required, at additional cost.

  • Friday
    • Adult: 25
    • Children 12 and under: $25
  • Saturday
    • Adult: $40
    • Children 12 and under: $25
  • Sunday
    • Adult: $55
    • Children 12 and under: $30
  • 3-Day (Best Value)
    • Adult: $60
    • Children 12 and under: $35

Purchase your tickets online, by visiting gpstpete.com/tickets/pricing .

To learn more about the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, visit gpstpete.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Park And Ride#The Firestone Grand Prix#Rp Funding
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy