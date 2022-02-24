ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lizzo Channels 1920s Glam in Silver Flapper Dress and Sky-High Platform Pumps on the Cover of Variety

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jr0HB_0eNxhVVd00

Click here to read the full article.

This year is shaping up to be the year of Lizzo. The Grammy Award-winning songstress is the latest star to grace the cover of Variety . She left the internet stunned as she posed in a 1920s flapper-girl inspired dress with silver sky-high platform sandals. The metallic silhouette was complete with two straps across the toe, a chunky outer sole and a thick stacked heel. To add even more glam to her look, she styled her hair short and added sparkling eyeshadow and diamond stud earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Variety (@variety)

In the new issue, the “Truth Hurts” artist opens up about changing the conversation of body positivity, losing out on a big Disney role and her new reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrl’s.” Premiering on Prime on March 25th, the television series is described as a cross between “America’s Next Top Model” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”—dancers live together while competing for a chance to join Lizzo on stage at Bonaroo in June.

“I think bigger bodies have been devalued in the industry, We’re not getting agents because we’re not getting jobs. We’re not getting jobs because we don’t have agents. Y’all are just ping ponging. A lot of girls who dance with me got agents after they started working with me because they were generating a viable stream of income. I’m grateful for that, but it’s still ridiculous. These girls should be getting representation ASAP. Hopefully this show helps that,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Variety (@variety)

The “Rumors” singer also spoke about losing out on playing Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s, “The Little Mermaid.” Though the part ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy, she told Variety what her part would have looked like.

“Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” and I didn’t get it. But you know, I’m fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a thot, shaking ass,” she said.

Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution over the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Poses in a Coordinated Electric Blue Outfit Paired With Slouchy White Boots For the NBA All-Star Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish continues to prove that she knows chic dressing. The “Nobody’s Fool” star shared a photoset to Instagram Monday that showed the comedienne in a vibrant look for the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. Outfit-wise, Haddish donned a coordinated electric blue outfit consisting of a bralette and matching tights that had an athletic, sporty feel to them. On top, she wore a blue duster that had deep pockets and structured shoulders. For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Elevates Sweatpants in an Edgy Cutout Top & ’70s Glam Rock Sneaker Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. You can always count on Jordyn Woods to share the most aesthetically pleasing photos. Over the weekend, the fashion influencer gave her followers a glimpse of her weekend festivities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods shared a slew of new images on Instagram. In one of the photos, she poses in front of her brown Porsche Taycan. The social media personality looked cozy and chic as she wore a sleeveless cream knit turtleneck...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zoe Kravitz’s Style Evolution Spans Old Hollywood Glamour to Edgy Experiments

As the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz has quickly tapped into her star potential. The actress frequents luxury fashion shows, exclusive A-list events and red carpets. Kravitz knows what she likes and what suits her petite frame and has proven her style savvy by making it on the best-dressed lists throughout her career. The entertainer’s style has evolved from casual-chic to full glam. And it was glamour, indeed, on display when Kravitz attended the “Fantastic Beasts” movie premiere on Nov. 10, 2016 in a sheer, beaded crochet gown. The Alexander McQueen dress featured elaborate off-shoulder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns in Blue Power Suit Featuring Fabulous Wide-Leg Pants

Tracee Ellis Ross was turning heads with her new power suit earlier this week. The Black-ish star showed up to 2022 Oscar nominations event (over video chat) rocking a dark blue, checkered suit with a pair of silver, drop earrings. With a slicked-back bun, she sported a natural beat, consisting of rose-colored lipstick and peach eyeshadow.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Lizzo
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Rupaul
Person
Keke Palmer
Sacramento Bee

Baby’s 1st Red Carpet! Rihanna Proudly Displays Bump at Fenty Event

Pregnancy progress! Rihanna announced in January 2022 that her first child is on the way with a stunning baby bump debut. The Barbados native showed her bare belly in an unbuttoned pink coat in photos with partner ASAP Rocky at the time, pairing the statement jacket with ripped jeans and dangling necklaces. The rapper, for his part, sported a denim Carhartt jacket, a hooded sweater and leather pants.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid's Crown Braid Is Fit For a Queen

Storm Reid is coming for her throne. Bursting with the energy of a royal on the way to her coronation, Reid looked regal from all angles in a tailored Prada blazer and matching skirt at Prada Mode in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. Like a true queen, Reid also sported a glossy crown braid, styled by Shawnna, that wrapped around her head and extended into sleek waves that stretched well past her waist. So there's no question that this royal means business.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1920s#Silver#Flapper#Lizzo Channels 1920s Glam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Footwear News

91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy