Tracee Ellis Ross Is Pretty in Pink Wearing a Velvet Dress Paired With Matching Versace Platforms on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Jacorey Moon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NG0es_0eNxhQ6000

Tracee Ellis Ross pops in pink. The “Girlfriends” star attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday tonight in a vivacious look suitable for the fashion star. While on the show, Ross was there to talk about filming the final season of “Black-ish,” the Michelle Obama cameo on the season and her single “Legacy” to support her haircare brand Pattern Beauty. Her single is available to stream now.

For the outfit, Ross donned a pink velvet dress from Versace that featured a sleek cutout design and had an asymmetrical gather style towards the bottom of the garment. It also had one sleeve of the dress covered in a magenta pink that added a nice contrast with the overall hot pink color of the piece.

To finish off everything, Ross opted for a pair of platform pink pumps from Versace that incorporated a square-toe shape. The shoe had hot pink uppers and a two-layered sole paired with a thin ankle strap for security. The pumps also had a height of approximately four inches and managed to round out her outfit perfectly. The Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps retail for $1,425.

When it comes to Ross’ sartorial tastes, she tends to fancy stylish and modern silhouettes while mixing and matching construction, color and textures. For example, we’ve recently seen Ross wear a pair of slashed Balenciaga jeans paired with a slouchy black tank top from the brand for a casual yet dressed-up look. And we’ve even seen Ross wear an oversized coat, a white bodysuit and matching pointy pumps for a monochromatic and edgy ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

“The High Note” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Flip through the gallery to see Ross’ best red carpet moments ever.

RELATED PEOPLE
Footwear News

Footwear News

