Gigi Hadid Touches Down in Milan in Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
Gigi Hadid brought a touching shoe moment with her while traveling to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving in Milan, the supermodel snapped a selfie at the airport in a pair of green paisley joggers. The casual athleisure was paired with a gray mohair sweater and black collared coach jacket. Hadid’s travel look was finished with a gray scarf and orange leather weekender bag. “buongiorno Milano,” Hadid captioned her shots on Instagram .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Hadid also took a snapshot of her sneakers, which hailed from designer Virgil Abloh’s final collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Nike. Her Air Force 1 pair featured white and green leather uppers, complete with Vuitton monogram embossments. The lace-up pair also included a stitched and embossed white version of Nike’s Swoosh logo.

Hadid’s sneakers were a notable part of Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 menswear collection , where Abloh created 47 luxe versions of the sneakers with quoted graphics “Air,” “Lacet” (the French word for “laces”) and co-branded tongues. The styles also featured shoe tags, LV-printed Nike Swoosh logos and a range of uppers in colors like red, indigo and yellow, plus textured finishes and color-coordinated soles.

Brown and white checkerboard versions of the sneakers, titled “The Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ Collaboration by Virgil Abloh,” also raised $25.3 million in a Sotheby’s auction earlier this year. Prior to the auction, select individuals who inspired Abloh—one of them evidently being Hadid—received styles in colorways that are not available to the public.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

Check out the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

