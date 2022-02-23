About 1 in 4 deaths in the United States can be attributed to heart disease, making it the leading cause of death in the nation. Alarmingly, after a decline in mortality over the past several decades, the numbers are rising again. Research shows that a combination of demographic and socioeconomic factors place certain populations at even greater risk for heart disease. To address these concerning trends, new and transformative approaches are needed to proactively predict, better treat and ultimately prevent heart disease – at scale and in an equitable way. In response, many hospitals, health systems, businesses and other partners are increasingly banding together to take action with population health strategies aimed at improving overall wellness. Such efforts can take many forms and span the entire health ecosystem, often incorporating strategic interventions to ensure health equity and address related social determinants of health such as education, nutrition and food insecurity. Hear about collaborative efforts that are leading the way and come away with solutions-oriented insights for your own organization.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO