Health Services

Health

yourislandnews.com
 4 days ago

From staff reports Jana Wheeler, DNP, APRN,...

yourislandnews.com

Axios

Northwest Health expands mental health services

Northwest Health's newly expanded behavioral health unit opened this month at its Springdale hospital. Why it matters: We need more inpatient beds for psychiatric patients in NWA. Jose Echavarria, interim CEO at Northwest Health-Springdale, tells Axios the behavioral health unit stayed at or near capacity for the past year and...
SPRINGDALE, AR
The Daily Sentinel

Meigs Health Matters… Children’s dental health

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. This month-long national health observance provides the opportunity to promote good dental care for children and offer education resources on how to maintain good oral health. Cavities, also known as tooth decay, are the most common chronic diseases of childhood, but yet, they are preventable. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Heart health month with Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Vaughan discusses ways to take care of your heart during heart health month. To learn more you can check out Marshall Health’s website and Facebook page.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KWQC

EveryChild expands mental health training for early childhood educators

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - EveryChild, a nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is expanding its mental health training for teachers. It’s part of the organization’s efforts to reach more children, families, and early childhood educators. EveryChild will hire a new full-time licensed therapist to offer mental...
Norwalk Reflector

Mental health: a game of lessons

HURON TWP. — Two former professional baseball players on Thursday conveyed their message about mental health awareness to local high school students. Occurring at The Chapel, former Major League Baseball players Ryan Rua and Drew Robinson spoke about the importance of reaching out when it involves someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
NORWALK, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary

CHICAGO (AP) — Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago. But whether the children continue to wear masks remains to be seen after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that healthy people in […]
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

People On The Move

Collaborative for Children welcomes Steve Gomez to its Board of Directors. He is excited to focus on developing our youngest emerging leaders. He has experience developing STEM expert leaders in industry and K-16 academic settings. He has more than twenty years of experience in the Energy industry working as an engineer, project manager, program manager, function manager, and executive team member.
BBC

Irish government's €350m plan to cut health care waiting lists

The Irish government has announced a €350m (£292m) plan to cut waiting lists by the end of 2022. It aims to reduce numbers by 18% by offering 1.7m people treatment by the end of year. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the figures had already been "too high before...
HIT Consultant

Force Therapeutics and Xealth Integrate to Drive Remote Care Management

– Today, Force Therapeutics and Xealth are partnering to bring remote management of postoperative recovery and care plans into clinicians’ EHR workflows. – The Force platform delivers provider-prescribed digital education and video content for patients recovering from injury or surgery at home. The partnership integrates the Force platform with a provider’s electronic health record, enabling care teams to view clinically relevant metrics within the patient’s chart and make more informed decisions for their recovery.
US News and World Report

Webinar: Taking a Population Health Approach to Combat Heart Disease

About 1 in 4 deaths in the United States can be attributed to heart disease, making it the leading cause of death in the nation. Alarmingly, after a decline in mortality over the past several decades, the numbers are rising again. Research shows that a combination of demographic and socioeconomic factors place certain populations at even greater risk for heart disease. To address these concerning trends, new and transformative approaches are needed to proactively predict, better treat and ultimately prevent heart disease – at scale and in an equitable way. In response, many hospitals, health systems, businesses and other partners are increasingly banding together to take action with population health strategies aimed at improving overall wellness. Such efforts can take many forms and span the entire health ecosystem, often incorporating strategic interventions to ensure health equity and address related social determinants of health such as education, nutrition and food insecurity. Hear about collaborative efforts that are leading the way and come away with solutions-oriented insights for your own organization.
MedicalXpress

Social, cultural factors in veterinary field may hinder students, professionals from seeking mental health help

Previous research has shown veterinarians have higher rates of mental health concerns than most people in other professions, and even greater compared to other health professionals, such as physicians or nurses. Despite increased awareness of mental health resources and work to destigmatize mental health concerns, many veterinary professionals and those...
psychologytoday.com

Career Prospects for Psychology Majors

There is a common, and false, belief that students graduating with a psychology degree do not have good job prospects. A recent survey of students graduating with psychology bachelors and masters degrees suggest that there are a range of employment opportunities. There are reasons to study psychology beyond just getting...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals urge CMS to rethink distribution system for residency slots

The American Hospital Association has voiced concern that a CMS rule prioritizes health professional shortage areas when distributing new medical education slots to teaching hospitals, according to a Feb. 23 news release. In a letter to CMS, AHA Executive Vice President Stacey Hughes commented on CMS' hospital inpatient prospective payment...
