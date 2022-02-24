ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

In 8 years, racial disparities in life expectancy might cost the U.S. $1.6 trillion

By Alessandra Malito
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101juN_0eNxfqUg00
Son holding father's hand at the hospital By Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkOne_0eNxfqUg00

Where a person lives has a determining factor in life expectancy, as does the jobs, access to health and other components that make communities what they are.

These differences drive the longevity gap between racial groups – and it comes with a hefty price, a new AARP report found. There is the “human cost” component, said Jean Accius, senior vice president of AARP Global Thought Leadership, because of the loss of time spent with partners, family and friends. And there’s also the economic price tag: in 2030, the racial disparities in life expectancy could cost the U.S. $1.6 trillion.

“When people are marginalized or not able to contribute for as long as they can, there’s a cost to that,” Accius said.

This longevity gap will also cost the U.S. about 10 million jobs in 2030 and $934 billion in wages, as well as an annual loss of $1.1 trillion in total consumer spending by then.

Socioeconomic factors affect education levels, homeownership rates, employment, wages — and the life expectancy gap. Location is a huge driver in the disparity as well, as it determines such things as access to health care and good schooling, safety and opportunities for lucrative careers.

The pandemic has only emphasized these disparities, with a disproportionate number of deaths among Black and Latino Americans, and significant numbers of job losses and business failures, according to the report. Black Americans could have expected to live 4.1 years less than the average person in the U.S. in 2019, but by 2020, the difference was 5.5 years. If racial disparities were to be equalized, the average life expectancy for Black men and women would increase the average life expectancy in 2030 by 6.6 years and 5.5 years, respectively, in 2030, AARP said in its report (compared to 3.7 years for men and 3.8 years for women in general).

During the last two years of the pandemic, Black workers were also more likely to be pushed into retirement than their white counterparts, a report from the New School’s Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis found .

With progress, there would be greater economic contributions by Americans 50 and older. As it stands, the economic contribution from this demographic will be worth $12.6 trillion in 2030, and a forecasted $26.8 trillion by 2050. But disparities hold this group and their contributions back. Take for example the discrepancies in unexpected retirements during the pandemic: Black Americans over 50 were more likely to leave the workforce during the pandemic because of health problems, Accius said.

AARP created a livability index , where users can input their zip codes and see a score based on a range of factors, including housing, transportation, health and opportunity.

“We all have a collective responsibility to look at neighborhoods and work across sectors public and private to look at ways we can ensure communities are livable,” Accius said.

Comments / 20

ethical journalism
1d ago

The biggest driver of longevity, productivity and wealth is the family. Single parent household have children with higher suicide rates, lower academic achievement, higher crime rates, higher drug usage, and increased mental health issues. With 75% of American born black children in single parent household the statistics are against them.Nigerians have nearly identical wealth and lower single parent households than whites and are excelling.Its not pigmentation, it's family. 2 parents in house are better than 1.

Reply
9
ala ska
20h ago

80% Morbid Obesity, Sedentary Lifestyle, Drug Addiction, 26% Graduation Rate and 75% Fatherless Homes might be Factors.

Reply(4)
9
usaf vet
16h ago

if they'd stop killing themselves, maybe the mortality rate would be lower. but then you wouldn't be able to blame yt for it.

Reply(3)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Black Women#Life Expectancy#Racism#Latino Americans#Black Americans
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley study shows ACA reduced racial insurance disparities

A study by the UC Berkeley School of Public Health revealed that the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, reduced private insurance coverage disparities between Black and white patients. Campus public health professor and author of the study Lonnie Snowden said his research analyzed a sample of people from various income...
BERKELEY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has The Most Homeless People In America

The problem of homelessness has been improved in America over the last several years. While the figures had begun to fall over the decade just ended, the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated this improvement. Cities have invested billions of dollars to shelter and aid the homeless. However, the issues involved are involute and money has […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

New stimulus money is on the way if you live in one of these states

Unsurprisingly, Americans have gotten pretty acclimated over the last couple of years to the free money they’ve gotten from the federal government. And, increasingly, from state governments that have started sending out their own stimulus checks and payments, now that those have dried up at the federal level. There will be ramifications of all this, of course, to reckon with down the line. But, for now?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
AARP
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BGR.com

$1,000 surprise stimulus check is coming to some Americans – see if you qualify

As we’ve said for a while now, stimulus checks this year are going to increasingly be a product of luck — with that luck mostly a function of where you live in the US. California, for example, is getting ready to potentially re-up its Golden State Stimulus program. And over on the other side of the country, one group in Florida is about to get a much-deserved additional stimulus check: Thousands of teachers, for the second year in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Millions see emergency SNAP today

One state has extended its emergency food stamp SNAP benefits, extending funding to thousands of Americans. Over 300,000 Virginia state residents will see additional support for themselves this month. The benefits are being sent today, Feb. 16, by the Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to The Sun. The benefits...
VIRGINIA STATE
AL.com

New COVID ‘stealth’ variant, BA.2, reported in 17 states

Scientists are continuing to monitor a new omicron variant, BA.2, that, due to its makeup, could be harder to detect through certain kinds of COVID tests. BA.2 is increasing globally, according to data from the World Health Organization. It has currently been reported in 40 countries and 17 states with California seeing the country’s largest number of cases. The first U.S. cases were announced earlier this month in Washington state.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy