ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FWPD: Murder suspect’s claims of self-defense do not add up

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023cG2_0eNxehgk00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he was attacked from behind in his own apartment.

In his story, his hands were cut up while protecting his head from the blows of another man. In his version of events, he was able to retrieve a .380-calibre handgun from his bedroom, warn his attacker not to come near him, and then fired multiple times when the man did not listen.

But the evidence does not support 23-year-old Weston R. Blakely’s story, according to a Fort Wayne Police detectives.

Man killed in violence at Fort Wayne apartment complex ID’d

Blakely is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson multiple times, once in the head and then six more times while his victim lay on the ground. He then sliced Jackson’s throat after he was dead, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Blakely is facing one felony count of murder in connection to the killing.

Fort Wayne Police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Point West Drive on Nov. 10 after a man was heard yelling for help. There, amongst the blood-smeared walls in the common area outside his apartment, they found Blakely bleeding from his hands and head and Jackson dead from gunshot wounds.

Blakely told detectives Jackson began attacking him in the living room, according to court documents. He struggled to get to his bedroom, retrieved his gun and then warned Jackson not to come near him. Blakely said in court documents that Jackson made a move toward him so he unloaded every round in the gun.

When he tried to leave the bedroom to get his cell phone to call police, Blakely tripped over Jackson, he said in court documents. He thought Jackson was trying to get up and come after him again, so Blakely took a knife and cut Jackson’s throat.

The entry and exit wounds left on Jackson from the gunshots painted a different story, a Fort Wayne police detective wrote in court documents. Rather than consistent with a person standing in front of a shooter, most of them matched that of someone laying before someone with a gun.

Wounds on Blakely’s head did not come from someone attacking him from behind, according to the court documents. Instead, detectives believe they likely came from Blakely being on top of Jackson, and Jackson was likely using a knife to defend himself from a much taller and heavier Blakely.

Arrest made in killing at Fort Wayne apartment complex

Detectives believe that there was a fight between Blakely and Jackson that night.

After the fight, Blakely got his gun and shot Jackson in the head, according to court documents. He then unloaded the rest of the rounds into Jackson’s body as he lay on the ground near the bedroom door.

He sliced Jackson’s throat after he was dead – not in an attempt to keep him from getting up again

A warrant for Blakely’s arrest was issued Tuesday. On Wednesday, he made his way to a liquor store in Garrett not knowing a contingent of Fort Wayne detectives were watching him.

One traffic stop later he was arrested and is now being held in Allen County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Self Defense#Christopher Jackson#Police#Fwpd#Allen Superior Court
WANE 15

Court docs: Carmel murder suspect claimed to be Donald Trump, planned to hold mother as war criminal

CARMEL, Ind. — Newly-released court documents are providing a deeper look into what happened when a Carmel man killed his father and injured his mother Monday. Christopher Claerbout is charged with murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and battery after an incident Monday that resulted in the death of David Claerbout. […]
CARMEL, IN
WANE 15

One dead in western Indiana crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a van collided into the back of a stopped semi tractor-trailer along Interstate 70 near Terre Haute on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At about 6:41 a.m., a westbound semi driven by 51-year-old Ramaz Chokheli began to slow due to the cleanup of multiple […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE 15

2/24 Prep Basketball Recap – South Side nips New Haven, Blackhawk bests Northrop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side edged visiting New Haven 79-76 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while 2A no. 5 Blackhawk bested Northrop 80-45 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night. Thursday’s ScoresThe Associated PressBOYS PREP BASKETBALLBatesville 53, Shelbyville 47Boonville 58, Southridge 44Caston 82, N. Miami 60Columbus North 40, […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE 15

Patterson, Smith, LoVett, Armstrong among local players invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 workout

These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.    Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 6th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue  Beech Grove, Indiana 46107).    Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).    The Top 60 Senior Workout includes10 of the state’s top scorers— Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North – 24.8 ppg), Lilly Maple (Maconaquah), Madilynn Hudspeth (Oregon-Davis), Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon), Kelly Ratigan (South Bend St. Joe), Darryn Hood (Tindley), Marissa Shelton (South Bend Adams), Mila Reynolds (South Bend Washington), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) and Trinity Barnes (Gary West) all averaged more than 20 ppg.    There are eight players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who are also part of the 2022 IHSAA state finals— Kuryn Brunson and Ashlyn Traylor from Franklin, Reynolds and Shamarah Allen from South Bend Washington, Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney from Silver Creek, Lauryn Bates from Frankton and Kaybree Oxley from Tecumseh.    Heading to Hoosierland Division I Universities include Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point and Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon (IUPUI), Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point (Purdue), Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek and Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central (Evansville) — Kincer is injured and unable to participate. Also highlighting the Top 60 Workout are three players headed to Big Ten teams— Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland), Kate Clarke, Carmel and Alyssa Crockett, Westfield (Michigan).    State Championship coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls’ high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2022 Top 60 staff— Danny Brown (Columbus East), Mark Hurt (Mooresville), Julie Meeks (Sullivan) and Steve Reynolds (South Bend Washington).    KnowYourBaller will be filming the Girls Top 60 Senior Workout this year. They will provide summary videos with all pertinent clips for all players participating.    Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow. Shamarah Allen, South Bend WashingtonNataley Armstrong, GarrettTrinity Barnes, Gary WestLauryn Bates, FranktonTaylor Bowen, Culver AcademiesKatie Bremer, Indianapolis CathedralKuryn Brunson, FranklinDiana Burgher, North HarrisonJessica Carrothers, Crown PointKate Clarke, CarmelMariah Claywell, Union CityAlyssa Crockett, WestfieldMadelynn Denny, MooresvilleCortney Dove, PrincetonOlivia Faust, Triton CentralEllia Foster, BremenHope Fox, East CentralNovalee Glass, BrownsburgKoryn Greiwe, Columbus EastKendall Harmon, Bloomington SouthDarryn Hood, TindleyDestinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-DavisMaggie Keinsley, HomesteadKenna Kirby, Tri-WestKacilyn Krebs, WarsawKelsi Langley, TaylorKencia Levasseur, WashingtonJyah LoVett, Fort Wayne SniderAlly Madden, Blue River ValleyTeresa Maggio, McCutcheonJulia Mantyla, NorthridgeLilly Maple, MaconaquahRebekah Marshall, Columbia CityChloe McClain, KokomoMykayla Moran, Hamilton HeightsNatalie Noel, SalemKaybree Oxley, TecumsehJada Patton, PennGraycie Poe, North KnoxKelly Ratigan, South Bend St. JoeMila Reynolds, South Bend WashingtonJozee Rhodes, PlainfieldJessie Ringen, Rensselaer CentralEmme Rooney, Silver CreekHalle Shelt, Park TudorMarissa Shelton, South Bend AdamsGracie Shorter, SullivanDavina Smith, MerrillvilleOlivia Smith, Fort Wayne SouthZoe Stewart, Terre Haute NorthLilly Stoddard, Crown PointKynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver CreekAlaina Thorne, WashingtonMacey Timberman, NorthviewAbbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)Ashlyn Traylor, FranklinDe’Mour Watson, ElkhartMeredith Weiss, Vincennes RivetTanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben DavisElla Wolfe, Tipton SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTENDAyanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut) SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURYKenzie Fuelling, BellmontTaylor Gerke, GarrettKeegan Kaiser, Floyd CentralRayah Kincer, Franklin CentralLauren Leach, AngolaMyah Montgomery, SouthridgeJaelynne Murray, PikeTynlie Neal, Clinton PrairieRyan Viele, Hamilton SoutheasternEllie Wilkerson, Plainfield
BASKETBALL
WANE 15

Brooks BBQ owner serves up food and inspiration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brooks BBQ & Chicken has been a community favorite for decades and recently announced it’d be joining the lineup at the Electric Works food court. This Black History Month, the owner talked to WANE 15’s Jada Burtin about how he not only feeds his customers, but inspires them as well. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy