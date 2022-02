No. 1 Red Bank Catholic (21-3) vs. No. 5 Manasquan (20-4), 5 p.m. In recent years, Manasquan has owned the head-to-head matchup with Red Bank Catholic with double-digit victories in each of the past four games. Five games ago, which was the first of two division games in 2018-19, Red Bank Catholic got its last win over Manasquan and while that wasn’t all that long ago, it was long enough that Caseys senior Alex Bauman was the only player on either team that saw any significant playing time.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO