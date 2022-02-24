Weather Blog: Sunshine Thursday, snow Friday

It’s a beautiful sunny Thursday with temperatures bitter in the teens and lower twenties!

Clouds are rolling in overnight, with snow pushing in past midnight, overspreading the Champlain valley just in time for the morning commute.

Conditions are dicey for commuters with the heaviest band moving out by lunchtime, with light snow left in the forecast through Friday evening

Snowfall totals ranging between 4-8 inches in northern zone and 8-12 inches in south zones.

