Frenchtown man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A Frenchtown man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Nyibe Jordan Nguyen, 23, is charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent. In charging documents, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a residence in the 17500 block of Beckwith in Frenchtown on Feb. 22 for a report of a sexual assault.

The 14-year-old girl told deputies that she had been staying at the residence with her uncle. She said approximately one to two weeks prior to the assault, Nguyen moved into the residence.

Doe reported on the night of Feb. 19 they were all drinking, when she told deputies Nguyen grabbed her breasts and crotch. She said they continued to drink to the early hours of Feb. 20, when Doe said she went to her room to sleep. She told deputies Nguyen grabbed her neck and called her a "tease".

She said the defendant tried to remove her pants, but she was able to get away and go back to the living room. Doe then told deputies that sometime later she went back to her bedroom thinking the defendant left, but he was still in her bedroom.

At that time, Doe said Nguyen raped her. Doe told deputies during the day of Feb. 20 she felt sick about the defendant's assault. She eventually called a family member, reported what Nguyen had done. The family member and Doe then called law enforcement.

Doe told authorities she communicated with Nguyen on Facebook Messenger about the alleged sexual assault. Deputies reviewed the messages, in which Doe told Nguyen he had raped her, after which the defendant apologized for doing so.

Nguyen told Doe she should simply "block" him so that she did not have to have further contact with him, and also told Doe to "delete the convos" they had been having.

When deputies interviewed Nguyen, he denied that he had any sexual contact with Doe.

Nguyen's bail was set at 100,000. He's currently being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility. His next court appearance is March 7.