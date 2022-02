Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights by a federal jury Thursday. The three ex-officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — faced federal charges of violating Floyd's constitutional rights by showing deliberate indifference to his medical needs and failing to provide aid as Derek Chauvin, the senior officer on the scene, fatally pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while others watched. They all testified on their own behalf to say they were trusting Chauvin's lead.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO