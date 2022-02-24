ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Cox Confirms Daredevil Will Be Back in the MCU

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home!. Daredevil star Charlie Cox has confirmed that he will return as Daredevil again. Regarding his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox said that he'd heard about huge cinema reactions, but didn't get one when he watched the...

www.ign.com

