Germantown, WI

Crews fight fire at Germantown wholesale florist

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
Crews fought a fire at the property of the wholesale florist Karthauser & Sons Inc. in Germantown, Wis. Thursday morning resulting in around $2 million in damage.

Officials said they got the call about the fire around 6:48 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the fire was mostly contained in a shed where there was a wood-burning stove to heat boilers.

There was "a large amount of wood chips in the shed."

Germantown Fire Department's initial investigation revealed the fire likely started due to a wiring issue. They said one firefighter suffered a hand injury while on the scene.

Crews at the Karthauser & Sons Inc. building.

