ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya backs Jake Paul in his media crusade for increased UFC fighter pay

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEZA7_0eNxcf8Y00

Israel Adesanya has nothing but love for YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul , and his push to see UFC fighters get paid more.

Paul is not an MMA fighter, and he may never make a rumored transition from the boxing ring to the cage. However, he is a big fan of the sport and has not been shy about his desire to see UFC fighters be paid more.

Fighter pay has been a topic at the forefront of MMA and UFC conversations for years. The subject has been a focus even more in MMA circles over the last year as Paul has publicly attacked UFC President Dana White in the media for how his fighters are compensated. Octagon athletes reportedly only get near 15% of the revenue that the UFC makes. In the NBA and NFL, competitors earn 50% or more of those leagues’ revenue.

Israel Adesanya credits Jake Paul in getting ‘lucrative’ new deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mN5J_0eNxcf8Y00
Feb 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; American boxer Jake Paul gestures at a fan during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Adesanya (22-1) recently was the recipient of a new contract that his management company referred to as “one of the most lucrative multi-fight deals in [UFC] history.” And the 32-year-old superstar credited Paul and his spotlight on fighter pay as part of the reason for his new lucrative multi-fight deal.

“I think Jake Paul was the right guy to [challenge White] at the time. He was one of the guys to get this conversation going that Francis [Ngannou] jumped in. You have me even now speaking about it,” Adesanya told Talksport earlier this week.

“Just because I got my new deal doesn’t mean I just shut up about it. I’m not wrong in saying I think everyone should be getting paid equally for their work. I get paid quite nicely and I’m still greedy. This is the game we’re in, in prizefighting.”

Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is in a contract dispute with the promotion over his desire to get a hefty pay increase under a new contract. Despite fulfilling the six-fight obligation on the deal he signed a few years ago, he is still contracted to the promotion for another 12 months due to a “champion’s clause” in his accord.

Adesanya wants to see all fighters in the UFC get paid more, not just the proven stars

However, Adesanya doesn’t want to only see his friend Ngannou receiving a raise for his success inside the Octagon. He wants to see all UFC fighters paid at a higher level. From the champion’s and pound-for-pound talents, down to the athletes opening up the event on a UFC Fight Night card. Because he believes it not only helps the talent but improves the overall product for the organization.

“I’m talking about the guy who is having the second fight in the UFC, I think they should be paid well enough that they can have a 12-week training camp without having a second or third job,” said Adesanya. “They can pay their managers and have their training fees taken care of and still have enough to live on comfortably.

“What you get there is the notion of rising tides lifts all boats because you get a better quality product by having fighters completely train on fighting and they’re going to put on a better show and then the company rises up, trust me.”

Adesanya last fought at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. Beating top-ranked middleweight, and former division champion, Robert Whittaker in a rematch of the pairs bout from 2019.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conor McGregor offered chance to coach UFC fighter against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin

Conor McGregor has been offered the chance to be part of Brian Kelleher’s coaching team for his UFC fight against Umar Nurmagomedov – cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov.McGregor and Khabib were fierce rivals prior to the latter’s retirement from MMA in 2020, with a heated build-up giving way to a lightweight title bout between the pair in 2018.Khabib submitted the Irishman in that main-event clash to retain the lightweight belt, which the Russian went on to successfully defend two more times before retiring undefeated at 29-0.At UFC 272 in March, Kelleher is set to take on Umar Nurmagomedov at featherweight,...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Adam Piccolotti
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Jake Paul
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones headbutts police car during arrest in Las Vegas back in September (Video)

Jon Jones was caught headbutting a police car during his arrest in Las Vegas back in September. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained police bodycam footage of Jones’ arrest where he headbutted a police car (at the 3:09 mark) and reportedly left a “medium-size dent” and chipped the paint. During the arrest, Jones is heard calling one of the officers a “nerd” and asked “A black man can’t drink?” as he accused the officers of racial profiling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma#Nba#American#The New York Knicks#The Memphis Grizzlies
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev names three fighters who declined to step up and fight him at UFC Vegas 49

Islam Makhachev says Bobby Green was not the first person that was asked to fight him. On 10 days’ notice, it was revealed that Beneil Dariush had been forced out of his UFC Vegas 49 main event fight against Makhachev. However, shortly thereafter, Bobby Green agreed to step up on short notice and take the fight, but according to Makhachev, three fighters were asked before him.
UFC
Daily Mail

Israel Adesanya believes Jake Paul's bombardment of Dana White about improved fighter pay helped open door for his new deal and reveals moment he realised YouTuber-turned-boxer is 'NOT just a snobby little kid'

Israel Adesanya believes his lucrative new deal with the UFC is at least in part down to Jake Paul's campaign for better fighter pay. Paul has been involved in a public back-and-forth with Dana White, lobbying the UFC president to improve the pay and healthcare for the organisation's fighters. Some...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Mike Tyson Believes A lot of Boxers Will Underestimate Jake Paul's Abilities

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is a big fan of social media star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a brutal knockout of NBA veteran Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson's exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Back in December, Paul was scheduled...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

News On Why Brock Lesnar Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

New details are being revealed on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going off-script at the Elimination Chamber last weekend. As noted, Lesnar went off-script when he smashed through his pod to enter the Chamber match, which saw him capture the WWE Title after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury angle. Lesnar went on to dominate the other participants, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory, pinning Theory for the win.
WWE
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results are in, and we’ve got the scoop for you down below!. At UFC Vegas 49, Bobby Green will have quite the first-time main event experience when he takes on Islam Makhachev. Both fighters made weight for their 160 lbs. catchweight bout. Ironically, although it was Green who is stepping in on short notice, he came in two pounds lighter (158) than Makhachev (160).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 202 pre-event facts: Islam Makhachev is the least-hit fighter in UFC history

The UFC closes its busy February schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 202, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams entirely on ESPN+. After an injury forced Beneil Dariush out of the headliner on less than two weeks’ notice, a 160-pound bout will now serve as the main event of the card. Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) will attempt to continue his winning streak when he takes on short-notice replacement Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC), who will look to add his name to the list of quickest non-tournament turnaround wins with his second bout in 14 days.
UFC
CBS Sports

Bellator 275 predictions -- Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Bellator 275 hosts a middleweight championship fight between battle-tested champion Gegard Mousasi and hungry fresh contender Austin Vanderford. Mousasi -- a well-traveled fighter who has winning records in Pride, UFC and Strikeforce -- is hoping to turn away another rising prospect while near the end of his own career. Vanderford is planning for his coronation, and the biggest win of his career, to take place in Dublin, Ireland on Feb. 25.
UFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy