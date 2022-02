Building the future of marketing as the CEO & Co-Founder of Trufan Inc. The conversation around big tech collecting consumer data is becoming increasingly prominent. Whether that be from added news coverage, documentaries or new laws being enacted, it feels like everywhere you look, you’re hearing about how big tech has access to your data. But what does that even mean? As the CEO and founder of a data intelligence company, I want to simplify what data collection means, how it’s collected and how it’s used.

