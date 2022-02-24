Update on the latest sports

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The latest edition of the CBA negotiations isn’t very promising. After another day of back-and-forths — one that didn’t involve any proposals over the all-important CBT threshold, mind you — an MLB spokesman told reporters that if there is no agreement by February 28th (Monday), then some regular season games will indeed be cancelled, not made up. If that happens, then the MLBPA is unlikely to reciprocate MLB’s determination to add an extra round to the playoffs. Given how glacially ownership seems to be budging in response to any MLBPA offer, I wouldn’t exactly book tickets to Opening Day just yet.
