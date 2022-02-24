Update on the latest sports

In August, the Yankees will retire the number of Paul O'Neill﻿, who would have fit in on any great Yankee team of any era. The ceremony will be on the 21st, for No. 21. It is a fitting honor for someone who became a truly great Yankee after Gene Michael traded for him in November 1992. From the time he showed up at old Yankee Stadium, O’Neill represented all of the values he believed the uniform should still represent. It means he showed up with a sense of exactly where he was.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO