Update on the latest sports

UEFA

 1 day ago

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball has given locked-out players five days to salvage March 31 openers and a full season, telling the union that games would be canceled if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday. After the third straight day of...

Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/24/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The latest edition of the CBA negotiations isn’t very promising. After another day of back-and-forths — one that didn’t involve any proposals over the all-important CBT threshold, mind you — an MLB spokesman told reporters that if there is no agreement by February 28th (Monday), then some regular season games will indeed be cancelled, not made up. If that happens, then the MLBPA is unlikely to reciprocate MLB’s determination to add an extra round to the playoffs. Given how glacially ownership seems to be budging in response to any MLBPA offer, I wouldn’t exactly book tickets to Opening Day just yet.
MLB
MLB

The catch, the slide, the at-bat: New York brought out the best in O'Neill

In August, the Yankees will retire the number of Paul O'Neill﻿, who would have fit in on any great Yankee team of any era. The ceremony will be on the 21st, for No. 21. It is a fitting honor for someone who became a truly great Yankee after Gene Michael traded for him in November 1992. From the time he showed up at old Yankee Stadium, O’Neill represented all of the values he believed the uniform should still represent. It means he showed up with a sense of exactly where he was.
MLB
WHIO Dayton

MLB, locked-out players meet for 5th straight day

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — With just 3 1/2 days left until Major League Baseball's deadline for a deal that would ensure a 162-game season, negotiators met for the fifth straight day during a week with no sign of significant progress. Union head Tony Clark led a delegation...
MLB
Sacramento Bee

MLB News: Rob Manfred Addresses CBA Negotiations

View the original article to see embedded media. Embattled MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the ongoing CBA negotiations. In a normal world, spring training would begin next week with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Baseball fans will be surprised to hear that Manfred apparently knows how to use a calendar.
MLB
FanSided

Baseball Hall of Famer Goose Gossage channels all MLB fans in thoughts on Rob Manfred

Baseball Hall of Famer Goose Gossage channeled the vast majority of MLB fans in an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Gossage, 70, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his ninth ballot in 2008 with 85.8 percent of the vote after spending 22 seasons in the majors, most famously with the New York Yankees from 1978 through 1983.
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks Wednesday as baseball players and management met for a third straight day in an attempt to salvage opening day on March 31. Free agent...
MLB
The Spun

International Olympics Committee Releases Statement On Russia

The sports world is continuing to hammer Russia over the nation’s invasion of Ukraine this week. But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is particularly disappointed in the hostilities given the efforts they made to keep things peaceful. On Thursday, the IOC condemned the Russian government for breaching “the Olympic...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

MLB 4 days from deadline to cancel games and shorten season

JUPITER, Fla. – Another negotiating session produced only minor movement and no proposals on big-money issues, leaving Major League Baseball four days from management’s Monday night deadline for a deal to salvage Opening Day and a 162-game season. Both sides appeared Thursday to be in a you-make-the-next-move staredown...
MLB

