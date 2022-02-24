ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold this week

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgGZY_0eNxXzVN00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two $25,000 winning tickets from the Texas Lottery game Cash Five were sold this week. The first big winning ticket was sold in Troy from Feb. 18’s drawing and the other was sold in Houston from Feb. 23’s drawing.

The winning ticket from Troy was sold at a Big Red on East Main Street; it matched all five numbers to net the $25K win from the Cash Five game.

Cowboys, Texas Lottery team up to support Frisco ISD’s student mobility program

The winning ticket from Houston was sold at an OST Food Mart on Old Spanish Trail; it also matched all five numbers from the Cash Five game to win the $25K.

In other news from the Texas Lottery, a Pasadena resident claimed their big jackpot win from the Lotto Texas game; that drawing was held on Feb. 14 , Valentine’s Day. The player chose to remain anonymous and also picked the cash option which nets them over $6.8 million in winnings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Valentine, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
KDAF

Where to find warming centers in Dallas

According to a tweet from the City of Dallas, two warming centers have been identified: one at J Erik Jonsson Center Library and another at Oak Lawn Branch Library. They will be open until 4 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#Cash Five#Big Red#Cowboys#Frisco Isd#Ost Food Mart#Spanish#The Texas Lottery#Lotto Texas#Cw33 Dallas Ft
CW33

Best high schools in Texas

DALLAS (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

WaleMania coming to Dallas March 31

Rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, most commonly referred to as Wale, will be hosting music and pro wrestling party WaleMania in Dallas on March 31.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CW33

Travel+Leisure named Dallas among cheapest places to travel in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — Travel+Leisure put out its list of cheapest places to travel in 2022 in late January and a certain North Texas city made the cut. The magazine named Dallas, Texas as one of the 18 cheapest places to travel this year. The article encourages travelers to visit the North Texas staple outside of the NFL season for preferable prices.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Hattie B’s now open in Deep Ellum

Nashville staple Hattie B's Nashville Hot Chicken has made its way to Dallas with the opening of its restaurant in Deep Ellum, a hot district fitting for the chain's spicy food offerings.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

‘Twosday’ question: Who was the best Dallas Cowboy to wear No. 22?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday or better known as Twosday, was 2/22/22 the 22nd day of February and two’s were on top of mind for many around the world. In the world of sports, particularly, the world of the Dallas Cowboys, the number 22 holds a legendary meaning for fans and the franchise.
NFL
KDAF

KDAF

688
Followers
350
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

CW33.com is a news site where we house stories from the media wire and content exclusively made for our morning talk show Morning After.

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy