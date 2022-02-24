ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Rose Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGwKH_0eNxXn9t00

Derrick Rose went through a full practice with the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The former MVP point guard has been out since December with an ankle injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks have been without star point guard Derrick Rose since December with an ankle injury.

However, good news appears to be on the horizon as the former MVP went through a full practice on Wednesday.

The update on Rose can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks are having a rough season, and are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After having a 41-31 record last season, their 24-35 record this season has been a huge let down.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year, and lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.

Tom Thibodeau had won the NBA's Coach of The Year Award, and Julius Randle made his first All-Star Game.

