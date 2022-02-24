ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

By Stacker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367ayl_0eNxXcRu00

(STACKER) – While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion.

Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State— the list goes on and on .

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself , Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the South Carolina Gamecocks using data from Pro Football Reference . Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Alshon Jeffery (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #45 overall in 2012
– Drafted by: Chicago Bears
– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (1 Pro Bowls)

#19. Sidney Rice (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 2007
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (1 Pro Bowls)

#18. Harold Green (RB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 1990
– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#17. Deebo Samuel (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 2019
– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#16. Kalimba Edwards (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #35 overall in 2002
– Drafted by: Detroit Lions
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Hayden Hurst (TE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 2018
– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Rick Sanford (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 1979
– Drafted by: New England Patriots
– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Johnathan Joseph (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 2006
– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 15 (2 Pro Bowls)

#12. Melvin Ingram (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 2012
– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (3 Pro Bowls)

#11. Ernest Dye (T)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1993
– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Willie Scott (TE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 1981
– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs
– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Javon Kinlaw (DT)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 2020
– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. John Abraham (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 2000
– Drafted by: NY Jets
– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (5 Pro Bowls)

#7. Dunta Robinson (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2004
– Drafted by: Houston Texans
– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Stephon Gilmore (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2012
– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills
– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (4 Pro Bowls)

#5. Jaycee Horn (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 2021
– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#4. Sterling Sharpe (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1988
– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (5 Pro Bowls)

#3. Troy Williamson (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2005
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. George Rogers (RB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1981
– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (2 Pro Bowls)

#1. Jadeveon Clowney (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2014
– Drafted by: Houston Texans
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (3 Pro Bowls)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Three-round mock sees five QBs taken in first round

The 2022 NFL Draft this April will continue an annual tradition riddled with anticipation that typically varies between excitement and skepticism. Chad Reuter, a draft analyst for NFL.com, recently unveiled a three-round mock that includes five quarterbacks being selected in the first round. Reuter projects an early run on quarterbacks despite the criticism this year's class has received in what has been widely acknowledged as a lack of promising signal-callers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Hasselbeck predicts Russell Wilson will be starting for Steelers in Week 1

If you’re already tired of hearing about potential Russell Wilson trade scenarios it’s going to be a very long offseason. Even though the Seahawks say they have no intention of trading Wilson and their franchise QB says he wants to stay and win more Super Bowls in Seattle, several teams around the NFL will be in the market for a new starter this year, so the speculation won’t stop until training camp.
NFL
iheart.com

Mock Draft Has Steelers Making Blockbuster Trade For Starting QB

Pro Football Focus' latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft has the Pittsburgh Steelers trading multiple first-round picks to acquire a starting quarterback. The two-round mock draft, which was published on Monday (February 21), has the Steelers trading their 2022 first-round pick (No. 20 overall), their 2023 first-round pick and their 2022 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Kalimba Edwards
Person
Johnathan Joseph
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Gamecocks#Nfl Draft#Panthers#Texans#American Football#Notre Dame#Jackson State#Hall Of Fame#The Nfl Network#Pro Football Reference#Wr#Chicago Bears#Minnesota Vikings#Round 2
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports Chicago

Ranking top 32 NFL quarterbacks ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback purgatory is a scary place to be. It's why after two decades of Tom Brady, the New England Patriots and their fans have been so concerned about identifying the next guy and hoping that it is, in fact, Mac Jones. You really don't want to be, say, the Cleveland Browns, who've shuffled through 32 starting quarterbacks since reentering the NFL in 1999, or the Chicago Bears, who've had 26 in the same timespan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
NESN

Russell Wilson Odds: Could Seahawks QB Replace Tom Brady In Tampa Bay?

Wouldn’t it be something if Russell Wilson replaced Tom Brady seven years after the quarterbacks squared off in Super Bowl XLIX?. Perhaps we shouldn’t rule out the possibility. Brady’s recent retirement means the Buccaneers need to find a QB before the 2022 NFL season, and while a bunch...
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy