While hundreds of Donald Trump officials were swiftly ousted from the executive branch following President Joe Biden's presidential victory in 2020, vestiges of the former president still remain in America's judicial system, wreaking havoc on would-be Democratic policy items that may never come to pass. Trump-appointed judges across the nation, of which there are 245, have in recent years stonewalled vital executive directives on numerous political fronts, severely limiting Biden's ability to circumvent Congress, which is likely to remain gridlocked until the end of the midterm elections.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO