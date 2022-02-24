ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

James Blake teams up with Monica Martin for ‘Go Easy, Kid’ collaboration

By Sam Moore
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Blake has teamed up with Monica Martin for a new rendition of the latter’s track ‘Go Easy, Kid’ – you can watch the two artists perform their collaboration below. Originally released by the LA-based, Wisconsin-raised Martin back in September, ‘Go Easy, Kid’ has been...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

HEALTH and Lamb of God Share New Song “Cold Blood”: Listen

HEALTH have announced Disco4 :: Part II, the sequel to its 2020 counterpart. It’s out April 8 via Loma Vista. The album features the band’s previously shared collaborations with Nine Inch Nails and Poppy. It also includes new songs made with Backxwash, the Body, Perturbator, Ada Rook, and more. Today, they’ve released “Cold Blood,” a new song made with the metal institution Lamb of God. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Matt Stevens joins Tim Bowness for live shows

Tim Bowness has announced two live dates in the UK for June. The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens will be performing with Bowness as part of his live band, along with longtime collaborator Pete Chilvers. Bowness will be performing material from his upcoming as-yet-untitled solo album, which is...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Inhaler work on new music for their second album

Inhaler have confirmed that they’re working on their second album by sharing a behind-the-scenes studio clip – watch below. The Dublin band released their debut full-length effort, ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, last July ahead of appearing at a string of festivals and embarking on a UK/Ireland headline tour.
MUSIC
NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Shows Off $100K Grills From Behind Bars

2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Foogiano was recently interviewed in jail for a new BBC documentary called Forbidden America: Rap’s New Frontline. During his conversation with journalist Louis Theroux, the Georgia rapper — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label — revealed he still wears a permanent $100,000 grill in his mouth, despite being incarcerated in Greensboro, Georgia county jail and serving a five-year sentence.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Dave, AJ Tracey and more pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who has died aged 31

Influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV, Jamal Edwards, has passed away, aged 31. The news was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC earlier this evening (February 20) following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning. Edwards attended...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Halsey And Dua Lipa Are Headlining Firefly Music Festival

The Firefly Music Festival is back. On Feb. 22, organizers for the event announced the official lineup for the Delaware-based show. Let me be the first to tell you, it’s stacked. Pop stars Halsey and Dua Lipa will headline the show alongside rock bands My Chemical Romance and Green Day. The rest of the lineup is equally as musically diverse and will have you wanting to buy tickets ASAP.
DOVER, DE
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC

