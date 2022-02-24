ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Julia’ Cast and Producers on Julia Child’s Lasting Appeal

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s new comedy series Julia explores the personal life and professional career of Julia Child, the extraordinary woman whose The French Chef TV show revolutionized public television. Premiering on March 31, 2022, Julia stars Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as the iconic chef, bestselling author, and larger-than-life television personality who continues...

Primetimer

HBO Max's Julia Child series Julia premieres March 31

Starring Sarah Lancashire as cooking icon Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce as her husband, the eight-episode Julia "is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic," says HBO. Julia premieres March 31 with three episodes, followed by a weekly rollout.
Person
Julia Child
Person
Sarah Lancashire
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
Judith Jones
Person
Fran Kranz
#French
