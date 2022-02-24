ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civilians, infrastructure must be spared from attacks in Ukraine - ICRC

GENEVA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Civilians and critical infrastructure such as water and power systems in Ukraine must be protected from attacks in line with the rules of war, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

ICRC President Peter Maurer, in a statement issued after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine and struck major cities with missiles, said: “The use of weapons with wide area effects should be avoided in populated areas.

“Essential infrastructure must be spared, including water, gas and electrical systems that, for instance, provide civilian homes, schools and medical facilities with vital water and electricity supplies. Attacks carried out with new technologies and cyber means must also respect international humanitarian law,” he added.

Security permitting, ICRC teams would continue to repair vital infrastructure, supply health facilities with medicines and equipment, and families with food and other items, he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Shields)

Reuters

Reuters

