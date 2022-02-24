Log Inn restaurant — known for fried chicken and its rich history — listed for sale

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — The historic Log Inn restaurant at the southern edge of Gibson County is listed for sale by F.C. Tucker Commercial.

The asking price: $3 million.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime to own a longstanding family owned and operated restaurant business with a huge following," the online advertisement states. "The Log Inn has been a staple in the Haubstadt community for decades and is ready for new ownership to continue the tradition. The Restaurant is offered for sale with all existing furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as the Real Estate. The sale also includes a 3-way liquor license."

Owners weren't available for comment Thursday morning, an employee said.

Built in 1825, the property was one of the oldest original inn and stage coach stops in the United States.

Abraham Lincoln is said to have stopped there in November 1844 while traveling home to Illinois from Evansville. He was on a campaign tour speaking for Henry Clay for President, on the Clay Whig party ticket.

Named Log Inn in 1965, the restaurant got a Courier & Press Readers Choice Award in 2021 for its tasty fried chicken. It's been owned by descendants of the Rettig family since 1947.