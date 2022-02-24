ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Log Inn restaurant — known for fried chicken and its rich history — listed for sale

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hs3R9_0eNxUOp700

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — The historic Log Inn restaurant at the southern edge of Gibson County is listed for sale by F.C. Tucker Commercial.

The asking price: $3 million.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime to own a longstanding family owned and operated restaurant business with a huge following," the online advertisement states. "The Log Inn has been a staple in the Haubstadt community for decades and is ready for new ownership to continue the tradition. The Restaurant is offered for sale with all existing furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as the Real Estate. The sale also includes a 3-way liquor license."

Food news:Here's where you can find Mardi Gras food in the Evansville and Henderson areas

Owners weren't available for comment Thursday morning, an employee said.

Built in 1825, the property was one of the oldest original inn and stage coach stops in the United States.

Abraham Lincoln is said to have stopped there in November 1844 while traveling home to Illinois from Evansville. He was on a campaign tour speaking for Henry Clay for President, on the Clay Whig party ticket.

Named Log Inn in 1965, the restaurant got a Courier & Press Readers Choice Award in 2021 for its tasty fried chicken. It's been owned by descendants of the Rettig family since 1947.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

Kyiv woke Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets to find the Ukrainian government was still in control of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
County
Gibson County, IN
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Gibson County, IN
Business
State
Illinois State
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
The Associated Press

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies all announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Clay
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Reuters

"Ukraine will prevail" protests held in Sydney, Tokyo

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Several hundred people marched in heavy rain in Sydney on Saturday chanting "Ukraine will prevail" and demanding more action against Moscow, while protesters in Tokyo called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations Security Council. The fresh protests came as Russian and Ukrainian...
PROTESTS
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

623
Followers
571
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy