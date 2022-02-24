February 24th: Mike Kucharski HR 3

Click here to read the full article. Amazon workers seeking to unionize in New York filed a charge with the NLRB after the arrest of outspoken former employee Christian Smalls. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRevolve Plans East Coast WarehouseIndustrial Real Estate Exec: 'Amazon Effect' Means Companies Can't Get the Space They NeedNike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO