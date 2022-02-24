ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

As in recruiting, Kirby Smart knows Georgia football coaching staff must be ‘ever-changing’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 1 day ago
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgias game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

In the hours after winning a National Championship, a hoarse Kirby Smart was speaking to Rece Davis. He wasn’t speaking about Kelee Ringo’s interception or the touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell.

He was speaking gravely about his growing concerns about the sport of college football. And while he didn’t mention Matt Luke by name, after the Georgia offensive line coach stepped down this week to spend more time with his family, Smart’s comments sound like they’re alluding to the decision Luke made.

“It worries me, I’ll be real honest with you, where the game of college football is going,” Smart told Davis. “The first concern I have is the best leaders and the best men to run it and organize it are leaving. Because you said relentless, the best coaches are going to the NFL because they get more time with their families. They want no part of NIL, portal, constant recruiting. Go live it and see how long you want to do it.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

