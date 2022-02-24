ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They Go Straight To Hell’: Ukrainian UN Ambassador Calls Out Moscow’s War Crimes To Russian Counterpart’s Face

By Daily Caller News Foundation
 1 day ago

Sebastian Hughes

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya called out his Russian counterpart for Moscow’s invasion of his country during an 11th hour Security Council meeting on de-escalating the unfolding conflict.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” Kyslytsya told Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who presided over the meeting. “They go straight to hell, Ambassador.”

Earlier in the meeting, Kyslytsya told Nebenzia to relinquish his duties as chair and take out his phone to call the Russian government to tell it to stop the invasion.

“You have a smartphone. You can call,” Kyslytsya said, Fox News reported . Nebenzia declined to do so and claimed Kysltsya’s characterization of the invasion as an invasion was false, instead labeling it a “special military operation” like Russian President Vladimir Putin did.

Putin announced his decision to send forces into the Donbas region of Ukraine on Thursday and reports of explosions in Kyiv began minutes later. He said his goal was to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” Ukraine and warned that interference by other nations would lead to “consequences as you have never before experienced in your history.”

Kyslytsya told his colleagues that the time for de-escalation was over, Fox News reported.

“It’s too late, my dear colleagues, to speak about de-escalation,” Kyslytsya said. “I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war.”

Vladimir Putin
