Johnson City, NY

Johnson City Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 2 days ago
A Binghamton teen and a Johnson City man are free to await a court date after being arrested for alleged drug possession. Johnson City Police say they arrested...

98.1 The Hawk

Drugs and Gun Found in Southside Binghamton Raid

A City of Binghamton man is facing several felony drug possession charges following a raid on a Duke Street home. Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a warrant on the home on February 11 and arrested 46-year-old Latrail Jones Senior. Authorities say they seized 14-point-one...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Johnson City Man Accused of Grand Larceny, Identity Theft

Investigators say have arrested a Johnson City resident faces felony charges for allegedly using someone's credit card without permission. Authorities say 44-year-old Seth Grantham was arrested after a person reported unauthorized charges had been made to the credit card. Grantham has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree identity...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Owners of The Colonial in Binghamton Face Felony Charges

Binghamton police say two owners of a popular downtown bar have been arrested following an investigation into a November incident. Authorities late Wednesday afternoon announced that 41-year-old Yaron Kweller of Vestal has been charged with third-degree rape, a felony. They said 33-year-old Jordan Rindgen of Binghamton has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Colonial Co-Owner Kweller: Allegations “Absolutely False”

One of the owners of a Binghamton bar arrested after a lengthy police investigation has issued a statement following his court appearance. 41-year-old Yaron Kweller of Vestal has been charged with third-degree rape, a felony. A "not guilty" plea was entered on Kweller's behalf Wednesday during his arraignment in Binghamton City Court.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Murder Arraignments in Broome County Court

Two Broome County men accused of separate murders are due in Broome County Court February 22. According to the court docket, 29-year-old Michael Lindow of Binghamton is scheduled to be arraigned for the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old David Royes of Binghamton December 2nd while 33-year-old Kyle Babola of Johnson City is scheduled for arraignment for a machete attack New Year’s Eve that left 55-year-old Scott Groover of Johnson City dead.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

State Police to Look Outside Endwell for Possible Station Site

As town of Union officials push for payment for use of an Endwell building as a state police station, the agency says it will consider other locations for the facility. The town on Monday advised the state police that it planned to terminate the lease in 60 days. The letter from a town attorney stated the last date of the lease would be April 18.
ENDWELL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Cortland Arson Arrest

A Cortland man is accused of setting fire to a home in the Village of Marathon in January, 2022. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say the Marathon Fire Department and other agencies responded to a home on Swift Street for a house fire on January 9th and investigators determined the blaze had been intentionally set.
CORTLAND, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Fire Destroys Port Dickinson Family’s Home

Broome County Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning blaze February 19 that destroyed a family's home in Port Dickinson and sent one resident to a Syracuse hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Firefighters were hampered by frozen hydrants as they battled the blaze at 755...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

