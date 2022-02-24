Conversations with 5 Local Black Women

News Center 7 Anchor Letitia Perry sat down with 5 unique, local Black women for an honest conversation about life and personal experience here in Dayton.

‘Conversations With 5 Black Women,’ involved moms, from the Dayton area, representing several generations.

The discussion group was made up of teachers, a police officer, a pastor, and two entrepreneurs.

In part one of the two-part series, the group talked about a variety of subjects important to black women, including raising black sons and the history of police brutality when it comes to black men.

One of the women who took part in the discussion is Dayton Police Officer Leatha Savage. She’s been on the force for more than 2 decades and offered a unique perspective on the matter — coming from the law enforcement background while raising a black son. She was asked what she taught her son at home about dealing with police in public.

“When you go out with your friends, it may be five of you — four of you may be white, one’s gonna be black. Be cognizant that you’re the one they’re gonna be looking at,” she said.

She added, “I put on this uniform, but at the end of the day, I’m still a black mom. I am still responsible for raising this black, male child.”

