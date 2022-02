Take three: In a 4-3 vote, Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a new set of state legislative maps on Thursday evening, sending them for approval by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the maps favor Republicans to win 54% of state legislative seats, equal to Republicans’ share of the statewide vote. If they withstand legal scrutiny, they will last for four years, not the normal ten, since they didn’t get bipartisan support. Republican Auditor Keith Faber joined Democrats in voting “no,” saying he didn’t like the choices Republican mapmakers made to seek out additional Democratic districts. And Democrats voted no because of the map’s significant number of Democratic leaning toss-up seats.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO