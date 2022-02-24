ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs

By UPI Staff
 1 day ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ford recalled 250,000 pickup trucks over loose underbody insulators that were responsible for at least 40 broken driveshafts over four years and 330,000 Mustangs over faulty backup cameras.

The truck recall affects over 223,000 F-250s made between October 2015 and December 2021 and over 23,000 F-350s made between 2017 and 2022.

Ford Motor Company's Critical Concern Review Group began an investigation into their gas-engine 2017 to 2022 model year trucks over thermal/acoustic insulators that are susceptible to loosening.

North Carolina-based Lydall Thermal/Acoustical manufactures the underbody insulators. The insulators were removed from production at Ford's Kentucky truck plant in December.

Dealers were informed of the recall last week, but owners will be notified by April 4 with all envelopes delivered by April 8.

On Monday, Ford recalled 330,000 Mustangs made between 2015 and 2017 over faulty backup cameras that could go blank or appear distorted, preventing drivers from seeing obstacles behind them.

The recall was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and includes two associated problems: cameras installed between May 2014 and February 2015 with improper soldering and a wiring harness used from February 2014 to October 2017 that could be damaged by opening and closing the trunk.

"A loss of electrical conductivity caused by a damaged decklid harness and/or an insufficiently soldered header connector internal to the camera can lead to a loss of rear view image," NHTSA said, according to USA Today.

Comments / 53

ljzacc
1d ago

prices of vehicles keep going up quality and the quality goes down it seems like some car manufacturers are cutting every possible corner and passing on the cost of all these recalls on their new vehicle prices

Reply(2)
21
Mr. RealityCheck
1d ago

The Ford Foundation gives money to LEFTISTS…. To hurt us.

Reply(4)
20
