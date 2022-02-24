ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark’s Final Season Will Conclude This April

By WLNK Staff
 1 day ago

Source: Courtsey of Netflix / Netflix

It’s an end of an era. Netflix announced the date of the final episodes Ozark.

The show, which stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner, will conclude on April 29 after four seasons.

As AV Club says, many loose ends need to be tied up.

They write, “Will someone ‘f—king kill’ Ruth? Will Marty and Wendy Byrde ever fly to safety? And where the heck is Zeke?”

How do you think the show will wrap up?

