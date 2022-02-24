ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen motorcyclist dies after colliding with car late Wednesday near New Castle

By Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 1 day ago

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car late Wednesday near New Castle, Delaware State Police said.

The motorcyclist, a Newark man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident began about 11:50 p.m., as a 23-year-old woman began turning her 2011 Honda Accord south onto Route 13 from McMullen Avenue.

As this was happening, police spokesman Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said a 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed on Route 13.

As the Accord entered the left lane, the Yamaha switched from the middle lane to the left lane and struck the rear of the car. The man was ejected from the Yamaha.

The Accord driver lost control of the car, which veered into the center median and struck a guardrail. The car then continued across the northbound lanes of Route 13, where it came to a rest off the roadway.

The Accord driver was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qttuy_0eNxPDIB00

Good news: Chefs from Wilmington and Hockessin named as semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Awards

"This crash remains an active and ongoing investigation," Hatchell said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at (302) 365-8485. Information may also be provided by messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook Messenger or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Teen motorcyclist dies after colliding with car late Wednesday near New Castle

