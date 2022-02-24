ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Losing, and preserving, Black historic sites; plus, remembering an integration pioneer

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
 1 day ago
A new podcast episode drops today.

John Staton talks to StarNews investigative reporter Matthew Prensky about a long-buried city of Wilmington study documenting historic sites and structures of importance to the Black community. Since the study, dozens of those structures have been lost.

Plus, we remember John "Hook" Nixon, a legendary New Hanover High School athlete and a pioneer of integration in Wilmington.

And, in case you missed it, we look into the history of the Amuzu Theatre, which has been entertaining Southport for more than 100 years.

Person
John Staton
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

