Mississippi State's Jessika Carter pleads guilty to simple assault, enters non-adjudication program

By Andy Kostka, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
STARKVILLE — Jessika Carter, a Mississippi State women’s basketball player, pled guilty Tuesday to a single count of misdemeanor simple assault and entered into a non-adjudication program, which enables non-violent, first-time offenders to avoid a conviction if they meet certain requirements.

Carter was arrested in September over an incident at a party in August, where the 6-foot-5 center was accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman in the face, causing a bloody nose and black eye, according to a criminal affidavit.

The woman, Angel Williams, was present at the Oktibbeha County Justice Court when Carter entered the guilty plea.

According to a court record the Clarion Ledger obtained through a public information request, Carter was fined $272.25. The pretrial diversion Carter entered focuses on rehabilitation and supervision rather than traditional criminal prosecution.

RETURN:Jessika Carter plans to return to Mississippi State women's basketball next season

JESSIKA CARTER:Mississippi State women's basketball's Jessika Carter details mental health battle in Instagram post

Carter will have a non-adjudication review Aug. 9. Her charge of simple assault can be dismissed if the judge considers Carter to have followed certain stipulations, which could include counseling or community service.

Through a team spokesperson, Mississippi State declined to comment on Carter's plea.

Carter hasn’t played for the Bulldogs this season, but she has returned to the team, re-enrolling at Mississippi State and going through workouts with the program. She has been on the bench with her teammates since Jan. 27.

In an Instagram post in December, Carter detailed her battle with depression, which included two suicide attempts in a five-month span. After her Sept. 8 arrest, Carter wrote that “i lost myself. I felt as the world was against me and would never see the REAL Jessika.”

She suffered liver damage, she wrote, from her second suicide attempt. Carter went to a “facility” where she “made friends … that I will cherish the rest of my life” for helping “me get out of a very dark space.”

The Waverly Hall, Georgia, native earned a second-team All-SEC honor as a sophomore, when she averaged 13 points and 8.7 rebounds. She started all 19 games last season, averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

