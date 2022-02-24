Alabama: Auburn Tree Commission hosts annual Arbor Day Celebration

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Auburn Tree Commission will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

The event will be at the Publix located on Cary Creek and at the TCBY on Dean Road. The celebration will offer free American Fringetree and Tulip Poplar seedlings to visitors at each location.

The Auburn Tree Commission is a citizen board appointed by the Auburn City Council. The committee advises the city on proper tree care, planting procedures, and advocates for the growth and preservation of Auburn’s urban tree canopy.

For the last 38 years, the National Arbor Day Foundation recognized Auburn, Alabama, as a Tree City USA. In celebration of the Auburn Tree Commission’s accomplishments, Mayor Ron Anders designated Feb. 26, as Arbor Day in Auburn, Alabama.

Additionally, the city of Auburn received the Tree City USA Growth Award for the third consecutive year for focusing on creating and facilitating innovative programs and an increasing commitment to urban forestry.

