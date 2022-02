HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 20 years in prison for the 2019 murder of his infant son, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. John Anderson Jr., 25, was sentenced last week to a prison term of eight to 20 years after pleading nolo contendere to a charge of third-degree murder in November 2021, the DA's Office said.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO