Georgia football connections to 5 of 8 USFL teams following reborn league’s draft

ATHENS — Georgia fans will have more football to look forward to after the program’s annual G-Day Game on April 16 via the recreated USFL football league that recently complete its two-round draft.

The eight-team league begins its 10-game, 12-week season at 6:30 p.m. on April 16 with all games being played in Birmingham, Ala., at Protective Stadium or Legion Field.

The original USFL debuted in 1983 and lasted three seasons, featuring the greatest Georgia football player of them all, Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker.

Walker led the league in rushing in 1983 and 1985, setting a pro football single-season rushing record in 1985 with 2,411 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry over 18 games.

Walker played for the New Jersey Generals and rushed for 1,812 yards and 17 TDs his first season in the league.

There are six former Georgia players among the 280 players who were drafted, and more could be added when the USFL holds its supplemental draft next month.

