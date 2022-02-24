ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found guilty in 2019 murder over marijuana deal in Fort Myers

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Georgia man was found guilty Wednesday night in connection to a 2019 murder at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

Wayne Taylor, 21, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery after a two-day trial in Lee County, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Taylor and another man, 22-year-old Troymel Barnes, were arrested for killing 23-year-old Eric Galvan at the Village Creek Apartments on Sept. 22, 2019, Fort Myers police reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNWBs_0eNxMuLL00
Troymel Barnes: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators determined the crime was not a random act, and the three had met for a pre-arranged drug deal to buy marijuana.

Court records show the victim was shot while sitting in a truck in the apartment Complex on Winkler Avenue. A friend drove Galvan to Lee Memorial hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspects ran to Georgia, where police eventually caught up with them and placed the pair under arrest.

Barnes was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2021 for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Taylor.

Fort Myers police worked with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Milledgeville police.

The case was prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner and Assistant State Attorney Tino Cimato.

