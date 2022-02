Last year, Samsung introduced the Expert Raw app for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, giving users extended access to the phone's telephoto cameras and offering the best image quality they can get. Since then, the app has been in beta testing and received multiple updates to fix bugs and add new features. Last week the manufacturer confirmed that Expert Raw would be compatible with the new Galaxy S22 series, including even the smaller models. Now it looks like Expert Raw might be about to gain support for a lot more devices as it launches to the public later this month.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO