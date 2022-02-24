ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

De Beers returns diamond sights to Gaborone as travel opens up

By Reuters
mining.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDe Beers is bringing its sales activities back to Botswana’s capital Gaborone, it said on Thursday, almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to be held in cities including Antwerp and Dubai. The Anglo American subsidiary had moved its pre-sale viewings – a marketing exercise to...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vietnam to open up to vaccinated travellers from March

Vietnam has confirmed it will reopen to fully vaccinated foreign visitors from 15 March - though they’ll have to test either side of their journey there.The date was agreed at a government meeting on Tuesday, with state media reporting that deputy prime minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to announce a detailed reopening plan in the coming weeks.It is the first time the country has fully reopened to tourists since the initial travel shutdown in March 2020, when it halted all international flights and foreign visas.From 15 March onwards, travellers over 12 who...
WORLD
Reuters

TotalEnergies makes large oil discovery off Namibia

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Operator TotalEnergies has made a significant discovery of light oil and associated gas off the coast of Namibia, the company said on Thursday. Two sources earlier told Reuters about the large discovery in the Venus-X1 well, the second recent offshore discovery for the southern African country that has ambitions to become the continent's newest oil producer. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
AFP

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first located off Columbia's coast in 2015, but has been left untouched as the government determines rules for its recovery. Colombia was a colony of Spain when the San Jose was sunk, and gold from across South America, especially modern-day Peru and Bolivia, was stored in the fort of its coastal city, Cartagena, before being shipped back to Europe. The Colombian government considers the booty a "national treasure" and wants it to be displayed in a future museum to be built in Cartagena.
AMERICAS
Phys.org

Ethiopia starts generating power at Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia began generating electricity from its mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone in the controversial multi-billion dollar project. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by high-ranking officials, toured the power station and pressed a series of buttons on an electronic screen, a move that officials said initiated production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

5 facts that show how wealthy Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa really is

At the start of the year, the Executive Chairman of Econet made $10.3 following a surge in the market value of his stake in the Zimbabwe-based smart tech group, Cassava Smartech. This led to gains of 10.45-percent for shareholders as Masiyiwa saw his net worth rise by ($10.34 million) in the first five days of the new year. Despite his billions, Masiyiwa doesn't have much taste for opulence, especially when it comes to cars, clothes, and travel. He does, however, have an affinity for developing his real-estate portfolio.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Beers#Gaborone#The Diamonds#Anglo American#Southern African#Okavango Diamond Company
Daily Mail

What became of the brave Britons who bought wrecks in Italian villages for just 1 euro? The plan to revitalise dormant pockets of rural Italy by selling ancient housing for pennies raised eyebrows... but the results are astonishing, writes ROBERT HARDMAN

The lower ground floor looks like a bomb has gone off but the staircase seems firm. Going up floor by floor, I am told not to stray too close to the centre of each room for fear I might fall through. In the little kitchen on the top floor, I...
WORLD
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

LONDON (AP) — The British government reaffirmed its sovereignty over a remote Indian Ocean archipelago on Monday after Mauritius underlined its own territorial claim by planting a flag on the islands. Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
The Independent

EU to scrap coronavirus tests for fully-vaccinated UK tourists

The requirement for fully-vaccinated UK tourists to take a coronavirus test before visiting the European Union is set to be scrapped before the Easter holidays.All fully-vaccinated travellers should be allowed to enter the bloc without any restrictions or conditions, under a recommendation from the EU Council.The council said in a statement that the move is in response to “the evolution of the pandemic” and “the increasing vaccination uptake and administration of booster doses”.There is no evidence to support any other approachOlivier Jankovec, ACI EuropeJulia Simpson, president and chief executive of London-based World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), described it as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil's Vale drops $1.2 bln claim in Steinmetz dispute

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA (VALE3.SA) has dropped a $1.2 billion claim against individuals and entities linked to Israeli-born billionaire Beny Steinmetz, the miner said in a statement on Monday. Vale and Steinmetz have been locked in a multi-pronged legal battle for years...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Overseas Citi exec touts commercial bank opportunities in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya

Citigroup C, -1.17% executive Ebru Pakcan told Bloomberg the bank sees bullish prospects for its commercial banking arm in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. Pakcan, who is CEO of EMEA for Citigroup, said Tuesday the bank plans to focus on existing Citi clients with a presence in these countries. "We will be in the markets with a caveat that we are not going to go to very low or small enterprises, but rather focusing on making the Citi network available to existing clients with multiple countries' presence," Pakcan said in the Bloomberg article. Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has been shedding retail banking operations in 13 countries in Asia and Europe, as well as similar business units in Mexico. Citi is shifting to focus on building up its wealth management arm in countries such as United Arab Emirates. Shares of Citigroup are up 6.2% so far in 2022, compared to a dip of 8.8% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

How Australia's geology gave us an abundance of coal – and a wealth of greentech minerals to switch to

Two recent announcements hint at a seismic shift about to hit Australia’s coal industry. Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canada’s Brookfield put forward an extraordinary joint bid to takeover AGL Energy, Australia’s biggest emitting company, over the weekend. If successful, it would see AGL’s coal-fired power stations shut down early. And last week, Origin Energy announced that the country’s largest coal plant, Eraring, will close seven years early. These developments have confirmed what many already knew: the death of the coal industry is now inevitable. Australia’s coal industry directly and indirectly supports less than 1% of the Australian workforce, with...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy